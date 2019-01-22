1 of 1

Go Inside a $13.5 Million Sag Harbor Home This charming and historic Long Island residence has been renovated and redesigned into a luxe home

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located in charming Sag Harbor Village on a private and secluded .34 acre of property, this Long Island home recently enjoyed an elegant renovation. Redesigned by celebrated architect, Steven Gambrel, the three-story Greek Revival house boasts chic terraces, six bedrooms, a library (with fireplace), and spectacular views over the historic village of Sag Harbor. From a media room with fireplace to a gorgeous wine cellar in the finished basement, this residence is perfect for entertaining, especially during the summer months. The backyard features a Gunite pool and picturesque landscaping.



Click through the gallery to see more of this Sag Harbor home listed by Douglas Elliman.