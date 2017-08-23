While she makes her primary home on Park Avenue, Amy Phelan doesn’t come to Aspen just to hit the slopes. As Event Chair of the Aspen Art Museum’s largest annual fundraiser, ArtCrush, she is the most influential arts patron in town. Here’s where you’ll find her when she’s not moving and shaking.

Cup of Joe: SO Café on the Aspen Art Museum’s art-filled rooftop. The matcha latte with almond milk is my favorite.

Power Lunch: Casa Tua is a chic and cozy Italian restaurant with fun al fresco dining, a delicious menu, and live music

in the evenings.

Cocktail Hour: The patio of Ajax Tavern at The Little Nell hotel is right at the base of beautiful Aspen Mountain and is in the center of town. The outdoor patio is always fun, lively, and a favorite place for cocktails.

Retail Therapy: Performance Ski has the chicest selection of ski clothing and ready-to-wear for men and women.

Field Trip: Woody Creek Tavern is one of my happy places. You can bike ride the Rio Grande Trail to Woody Creek for the best fresh lime margaritas you’ve ever tasted, not to mention the nachos. You can sit inside or outside and watch the hummingbirds and cyclists

come and go.

Date Night: Cache Cache is one of my favorite restaurants in Aspen. The food is delicious and service is fantastic. Great wine list, beautiful people, elegant and warm décor, and you are always greeted by the gracious owner, Jodi Larner.

Don’t miss: The Aspen Art Museum is not only an architectural masterpiece designed by the world-renowned Shigeru Ban, but also always has inspiring exhibitions, a rooftop café overlooking Aspen Mountain, a cool gift shop, as well as fun events

like the artist lecture series, rooftop movie night, live jazz music

and much more.

Hidden Gem: The Caribou Club is an Aspen institution. The cuisine is always fresh, creative and delicious, and if that weren’t enough, a live DJ and dance floor dancing starts after

10 p.m. So much fun!