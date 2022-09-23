A First Look At Sadie Sink In Stella McCartney’s Winter Collection

Stella McCartney has tapped photographer Theo Wenner to shoot the winter womenswear collection on actress Sadie Sink, the star of Stranger Things and the forthcoming The Whale. Inspired by and shot amongst sculptures by the artist Frank Stella, the Stella by Stella campaign was shot on location at The Ranch, a new art exhibition space in Montauk.

Stella McCartney‘s winter collection, free from animal leather, feathers and fur, features sumptuous coats, fuzzy knitwear, fluid chintz twill dresses and menswear-inspired tailored pieces. Vegan cowboy boots and the brand’s new S-Wave shoulder bag, innovated from a grape-based alternative to animal leather, are also on display. This season, 67 percent of the ready-to-wear collection was made from conscious materials like forest-friendly viscose, organic cotton, recycled nylon, recycled polyester and regenerative wool from traceable sources.