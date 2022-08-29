Stella McCartney Debuts a Streamlined Skincare Collection

The conscious London-based fashion designer Stella McCartney has launched an eponymous skincare line, Stella. Developed in partnership with LVMH Beauty Division, the vegan, cruelty-free collection consists of three essential “only what you need” products: Reset Cleanser, After-Care Serum and Restore Cream. “I was raised to see things from a different perspective, to question and challenge conventions, to seek out another way,” explains McCartney. “It is now my wish to create a family and community outside of my own that feels the same need for a mindful alternative in beauty. The line-up is a culmination of two years’ worth of innovation and exploration.” The recycled and refillable packaging holds products featuring key ingredients such as organic rock samphire, biotechnological lingonberry extract, wild organic birch sap, wild-harvested dulse algae and cherry blossom extracts. The skincare line also boasts a beautiful, light scent, High Cliff, created in collaboration with French perfumer Francis Kurkdjian.