Buckle Up with Roger Vivier

The new Viv’ Choc bag is a tribute to the French accessory house’s signature Choc heel, created in 1959. For this modern buckled silhouette, the brand’s creative director, Gherardo Felloni, was inspired by the minimalist shapes of the 1990s. The new curved buckle clasp makes a bold statement that perfectly complements the soft calfskin leather, inspired by horse bridles, saddlebags, reins and harnesses. A shoulder strap and side constructed with neatly folded flaps is elegant and timeless and seamlessly transitions from day to nighttime wear.

Viv’ Choc bag, $3,350, ROGER VIVIER, rogervivier.com.