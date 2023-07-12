Roger Vivier’s Debuts Its Viv’ Choc Pièce Unique Collection

View the gallery

During the fall/winter 2023 couture week in Paris, French accessories brand Roger Vivier presented its Viv’ Choc Pièce Unique collection of one-of-a-kind handbags designed by creative director Gherardo Felloni that explore the absolute heights of aspirational French savoir-faire. Perched upon a magnificent varicolored ceramic chandelier inside the maison, each unique creation is a delicate fantasia of embroidery and precious textiles. From the soaring volumes of the Tour Eiffel and the gilded halls of Versailles to the energy of Paris by night, Felloni explores the dazzling heights of the Maison’s embroidery prowess with each piece, crafting spectacular feats of adornment that go beyond surface embellishment to become exceptional structures shivering with life. In a standard and miniature scale, each piece is hand-mounted and embroidered, with up to 13,000 glass beads and crystals applied by hand (one features a cluster of 7,000 natural pearls). “Monsieur Vivier had always been close to couture,” explains Felloni. “Through these one-of-a-kind pieces, I wanted to pay tribute to his vision of accessories as an integral part of the silhouette. The Marie Antoinette bag is a tribute to Versailles and its gilding but above all to this historic figure who counted in history and most of all in fashion history for her taste and refinement, which are still with us today. It’s made of a sumptuous velvet (using the couture draping technique) and of 500 crystals ornaments and feathers and requires a treasure of craftmanship that makes me proud to develop in the house.”