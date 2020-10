Roger Vivier’s eponymous founder created the first thigh-high boots for Yves Saint Laurent’s ready-to-wear collection in 1963. The label went on to reshape the silhouette of the boot for an elongated look and found devoted celebrity fans like Brigitte Bardot.

The brand’s current creative director, Gherardo Felloni, has reintroduced the silhouette for fall with special details like jeweled tassels, beaded ostrich feathers and fringe.