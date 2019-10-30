Why The Olema House is Your Next Destination

Set along a storybook creek near downtown Point Reyes Station, rustic-meets-glam Olema House is West Marin’s latest gem. Built in 1988, the revamped woodsy roadside hideaway—situated on four private acres, with bucolic lawns, gardens, and a reconceived 19th-century restaurant and bar named Due West—features 24 guest rooms decorated with with jute rugs, tufted leather headboards, industrial-style sconces, and patios, terraces, or fireplaces.

Head to the main lobby for a complimentary gourmet breakfast, followed by a trip to nearby Bear Valley Visitor Center for expert tips and insight on backcountry camping, the best local hiking trails, and the area’s rich history.