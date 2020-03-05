Flip Through The Pages of Fashion

Founded in 1969, Sportmax has long been known for its Italian craftsmanship and approachable style. Now, with the publication of Assouline’s Sportmax, you can take a look back at original photography and never-before-seen archival images that epitomize the brand’s bold point of view. Featuring colorful images curated by fashion historian Olivier Saillard and text by fashion writer Luke Leitch, these pages are perfect for getting lost in.

Sportmax coffee table book, $195, assouline.com.

Main photo: Peter Lindbergh