Room Request! W Florence

After debuting in Rome in late 2021, W Hotels continues to take on Italy with its new 119-room outpost in Florence, just moments from the Duomo on Piazza dell’Unità Italiana. The edifice itself of the W Florence is a transformation of a 1960s building designed by the architect Lando Bartoli. Like the rest of the hotel’s amenities, the mash of modern and traditional embodies the sense of play for which W’s city hotels have become known. Tratto, the lobby restaurant, is a rethinking of the usual Italian trattoria, complete with a deconstructed eggplant parmesan. (A Japanese-influenced restaurant called Akira Back will open by the end of 2025.) The rooms have a lovely classic feel, complete with an all-environment Bluetooth stereo to quietly blast, say, “Tu Vuò Fa’ L’Americano” in bed or in the shower. Bridging the gap between old and new Florence, the hotel has partnered with burgeoning young local businesses like Superduper, where guests can customize their own hats, and Profumoir Firenze, where they can personalize their own fragrance. Besides a ground-floor lounge with ceilings that open and close on demand, the hotel’s pièce de résistance is the Zefiro Rooftop bar, which offers stunning sixth-floor views of tutti Firenze, to be washed down with whatever kind of spritz or Negroni you desire.

DuJour spoke with the hotel’s owner, Jessica Canepa, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Deluxe Suite 401, located on the fourth floor.

What makes it so special?

Guests love this suite for its floor-to-ceiling windows and charming layout, which includes a cozy additional sitting room—perfect for relaxing or getting ready for a night out. It’s especially popular among female travelers who appreciate the extra space for styling and preparation. We also love to personalize this suite for special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries, often decorating it with thoughtful touches that make guests feel truly celebrated. Its unique character and versatility make it a favorite among both leisure and repeat guests.

What is the nightly room rate for this suite?

From € 850

What is your favorite design element on property?

The courtyard is my favorite design element—it’s dramatic, lush, and incredibly versatile. This beautiful green outdoor space is anchored by an iconic central bar, which acts as both a visual centerpiece and a social magnet. The design reflects the spirit of an Italian piazza, a place where people naturally gather, connect and linger. It captures the essence of Italian lifestyle—effortless, stylish and communal. It’s also a fantastic platform for “see and be seen” moments, creating a vibrant connection between local Florentines and international guests. Whether it’s a morning espresso, lunch, aperitivo with DJ set, the courtyard is where the energy of W Florence truly comes alive.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Room 409, the Supreme Suite. It beautifully blends a homey, cozy feeling with exceptional design, creating a space that feels both intimate and inspiring. There’s a unique energy in the room—a dynamic tension between contemporary aesthetics and the unmistakable charm of being in the heart of Florence. It’s a space that invites you to relax, explore and connect with the city in a truly personal way.

What’s a special perk or amenity that no one knows about?

The Tuscan Monopoly Experience is a playful reinterpretation of a classic game, designed in true W style to combine creativity, local identity, and contemporary flair. The custom board highlights Tuscany’s most renowned cities and charming villages, offering guests an engaging way to discover the richness and diversity of the region. Accompanying the game is a curated selection of traditional Tuscan delicacies, including artisanal cookies, the elegant schiacciata fiorentina, and other local specialties. Together, they create a sensory journey that celebrates the authentic flavors and culture of Tuscany. This amenity embodies the beauty of the region through a modern, dynamic and sophisticated lens, inviting guests to experience Tuscany with curiosity and a touch of playful elegance.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

W Florence is housed in a 1970s rationalist-modernist building, a bold architectural statement in a city known for its Renaissance and medieval heritage. While its clean lines and geometric form stand apart from the historic surroundings, the building represents a significant chapter in Florence’s urban and cultural evolution. The restoration honors this identity by embracing the spirit of the era in which it was built—infusing the design with retro Italian influences and contemporary flair. To bring this vision to life, the architect and designer collaborated with local artisans, whose craftsmanship adds authenticity and a distinctly Florentine soul to the hotel’s modern aesthetic.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

W Florence features a hidden “wine window” in the Supreme Suite—a whimsical nod to Florence’s Renaissance-era tradition of buchette del vino, small openings in buildings where wine was once served directly to passersby. It’s a charming detail that blends history with discovery, inviting guests to uncover a piece of the city’s past.