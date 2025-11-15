The Georgia Louise Beauty Longevity Atelier Has Opened

View the gallery

Facialist and integrated nutritional health coach Georgia Louise has opened the Georgia Louise Beauty Longevity Atelier on the Upper East Side. There, exclusive, customized plans are created for each client to achieve lasting transformation and lifelong restoration. “At this point in my career, I knew there was something deeper to unlock,” says Louise. “So, I built a space that allows beauty to happen from the inside out.” The 2,700-square-foot space offers clients new longevity-focused treatments and concierge medicine powered by a multidisciplinary team of professionals across dermatology, functional medicine, regenerative therapy, nutrition and integrative beauty coaching. Each client begins with a comprehensive consultation with a dedicated concierge team led by medical director Dr. Mark Kostin. Treatments include PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy, IV vitamin drips, holistic nutrition coaching, facials and the Aurora Capsule Hyperbaric Chamber. This custom-built hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber designed in partnership between Louise and renowned board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine is the largest and most sophisticated hyperbaric system in the United States. “Our clients, collectively, now have access to an extraordinary, medically advanced recovery system,” says Dr. Levine, the doctor behind the beautiful faces of celebrities like Kris Jenner. “This postoperative and posttreatment recovery protocol allows our clients to experience better outcomes, faster healing, and a more elevated recovery experience.”