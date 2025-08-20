Room Request! SLS Barcelona

In the waterfront Port Fòrum neighborhood of Barcelona, the new SLS Barcelona hotel is set behind a striking, undulating façade that emulates the waves of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. With 471 guest rooms and suites, six distinct restaurant and bar concepts, three pools and a spa, there is a lot to love about the brand’s first European foray. A creative collaboration between leading designers AIME Studios, AvroKO and Rockwell Group has resulted in striking spaces that set the stage for an extraordinary stay. Guest rooms feature oversized headboards, mirrored glass and warm timber accents, while the chic bathrooms are informed by white marbled details, clean white tiling and sculptural mirrors. In the majority of rooms, balconies and terraces are perfectly positioned for guests to take in breathtaking views over the marina. The SLS also captures Barcelona through its food. L’Anxova Divina, the playful tapas bar transports you right to the streets of the city. Enjoy a glass of wine while nibbling on croquettes, cheeses and meats as the coastal sun spills over the colorful tiles of the space. For a more upscale experience venture over to Lora, an all-day Mediterranean restaurant featuring a wood-fired oven and coal grill. The menu celebrates Spanish coastal cuisine with charred flatbreads, slow-roasted meats, seafood and baked rice served family style.

One really doesn’t need to leave the SLS to get the best of all nightlife. A pre or post dinner cocktail can be enjoyed at SLS’s postmodern cocktail lounge Kyara. From there head to Cosmico, the SLS Barcelona’s rooftop club open to hotel guests and outside visitors (those not staying at the hotel must take a separate entrance). Morning can be spent at the hotel’s lobby bar Deluxe which serves as a café by day and chic lounge by night. The rest of your day should be spent poolside at the hotel’s main pool overlooking the marina or back on the roof to experience the two infinity pools and private cabanas. The SLS Barcelona delivers both a stylish retreat and a vibrant gateway to bustling Barcelona.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Ignacio (Nacho) Rodriguez to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

464, a Luxuriate Suite, located on the fourth floor of the building.

What makes it so special?

It has a magnificent terrace overlooking the marina and the Mediterranean Sea. The suite also features a spectacular bedroom with a soaking tub.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

From $1,800

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Our neon tunnel—a bold, immersive passageway that immediately sets the tone for the guest experience. Far from being just a transitional space, it’s become a true SLS Barcelona staple, often a favorite stop for guests to capture. Constantly shifting in color, the tunnel acts as a sensory threshold that leads guests out to the sea.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our in-house chocolate room, which includes a 3D chocolate printer that allows us to create personalized edible art amenities that turn a welcome gift into conversation pieces for our guests.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Celestial Suite. It’s not just the resort’s largest suite—it feels like a dream space. The design strikes a perfect balance of elegance and comfort, and the terrace views are unforgettable, showcasing the hotel’s unique waterfront setting in Barcelona. It’s a glamorous gateway to an urban resort experience unlike anything the city has seen before.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Every room has its own balcony or terrace, where guests can take in stunning views of the marina and the shimmering Mediterranean right from their room.

How about one more fun fact about the property?