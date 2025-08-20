Room Request! SLS Barcelona

In the waterfront Port Fòrum neighborhood of Barcelona, the new SLS Barcelona hotel is set behind a striking, undulating façade that emulates the waves of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. With 471 guest rooms and suites, six distinct restaurant and bar concepts, three pools and a spa, there is a lot to love about the brand’s first European foray. A creative collaboration between leading designers AIME Studios, AvroKO and Rockwell Group has resulted in striking spaces that set the stage for an extraordinary stay. Guest rooms feature oversized headboards, mirrored glass and warm timber accents, while the chic bathrooms are informed by white marbled details, clean white tiling and sculptural mirrors. In the majority of rooms, balconies and terraces are perfectly positioned for guests to take in breathtaking views over the marina. The SLS also captures Barcelona through its food. L’Anxova Divina, the playful tapas bar transports you right to the streets of the city. Enjoy a glass of wine while nibbling on croquettes, cheeses and meats as the coastal sun spills over the colorful tiles of the space. For a more upscale experience venture over to Lora, an all-day Mediterranean restaurant featuring a wood-fired oven and coal grill. The menu celebrates Spanish coastal cuisine with charred flatbreads, slow-roasted meats, seafood and baked rice served family style.
One really doesn’t need to leave the SLS to get the best of all nightlife. A pre or post dinner cocktail can be enjoyed at SLS’s postmodern cocktail lounge Kyara. From there head to Cosmico, the SLS Barcelona’s rooftop club open to hotel guests and outside visitors (those not staying at the hotel must take a separate entrance). Morning can be spent at the hotel’s lobby bar Deluxe which serves as a café by day and chic lounge by night. The rest of your day should be spent poolside at the hotel’s main pool overlooking the marina or back on the roof to experience the two infinity pools and private cabanas. The SLS Barcelona delivers both a stylish retreat and a vibrant gateway to bustling Barcelona.
DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Ignacio (Nacho) Rodriguez to discover what makes it so special.
What’s the most requested room at the property?
464, a Luxuriate Suite, located on the fourth floor of the building.
What makes it so special?
What is the nightly rate for this suite?
From $1,800