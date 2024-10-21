DuJour Navigation

Beloved Ice Cream Brand Salt & Straw Debuts In NYC

The Portland, Oregon-based scoop shop is expanding to New York City with two new outposts on the Upper West Side and West Village

Written by Natasha Wolff

West Coast ice cream company, Salt & Straw, has has opened two locations in New York City. Featuring classic, beloved flavors as well as limited-time New York-inspired ones, the brand is taking on the West Village and Upper West Side one scoop at a time. Kim and Tyler Malek started the brand in 2011 as an ice cream cart before expanding across Portland, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada, Florida and Arizona. Head ice cream maker Tyler Malek’s menu features 13 classics like Sea Salt Caramel Ribbons, Honey Lavender, Arbequina Olive Oil and Salted Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough as well as two exclusive-to-NYC flavors Chocolate Babka with Hazelnut Fudge, made with diced Breads Bakery babka and Pistachio & Ricotta Cannoli. The brand has also partnered with local chefs like Mary Attea (Musket Room) and Michael Anthony (Gramercy Tavern) on special collaborations.

