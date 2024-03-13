Room Request! Nobu Hotel London Portman Square

Zen is underrated in hotels these days. Nobu restaurants in Los Angeles and NYC, at least, are known for having something of a scene. So you might think the Nobu Hotel Portman Square in Marylebone in London might be a bustling circus. It’s not, and that’s what makes this well-located retreat such a find. There’s something that happens once you enter the doors. You just feel at peace. It helps that the lovely staff truly lives up to a five star rating. And it helps that the hotel is in a relatively quiet neighborhood, though Selfridges, the Chiltern Firehouse and Carlotta, one of London’s hottest restaurants at the moment, are basically within a ten minute walk. The 249 rooms are attractively under-decorated, with lots of wood paneling, taupe and beige colors and well-organized accouterments. The Nobu Portman Square is bigger than you might think, but it never feels that way, until you pop into Nobu for breakfast or miso cod for dinner and realize, wow, there are other people here, too. But have no fear: you can always order some in-room sushi, depending on the vibe you want.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager Grant Campbell to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Portman Square View Zen suite (1006).

What makes it so special?

Looking out to Portman Square Gardens, it’s a calm space in the hub of London. With double balconies and a great entertaining space, the room is perfect for a couple’s weekend or a working business or leisure trip.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From £1400, which includes breakfast

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Nobu Lounge has become a fantastic hub for the area and is warm, comfortable and welcoming whether it be for a breakfast meeting, a Japanese inspired afternoon tea or drinks in the evening.

What’s an interesting titbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

We are the originators of Nobu Pilates and have two remarkable spaces that offer both group and one-to-one sessions which have been incredibly popular. We have also been voted the number one Pilates studio in London by Tatler.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The West-facing Saijoukai Suite. The suite has a great sunset view over Hyde Park with a large private balcony and a really calming aspect so you can really unwind and relax when you stay here. Alternatively, it can also offer a great place to host guests for private dinners with a vinyl record player and large lounge area.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

A reservation at our Nobu Restaurant is always guaranteed when you stay. We prioritize our in-house guests and can even do a full dining experience in-room if you are looking for a more intimate experience.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

We have a stunning space called the White Box with floor to ceiling windows looking out directly onto one of the local Marylebone streets. It’s a versatile space, transforming every few months into a bespoke space, from an art gallery to a coffee shop to a wellness pop-up.