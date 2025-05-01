Room Request! Miiro Templeton Garden

Templeton Garden is the latest launch from the new lifestyle hotel brand, Miiro, located in Earl’s Court. Boasting 156-rooms and a beautifully landscaped private garden for guests features a café-meets-deli, a modern British restaurant, cocktail bar and a state-of-the-art gym. Upholding the area’s leafy heritage, the beautiful garden forms the green heart of the hotel, a peaceful sanctuary where contemporary design meets British elegance.

Interior designer James Thurstan Waterworth incorporated traditional shapes and details, while adopting a lighter and more refined aesthetic. Thurstan wanted the garden to influence the entire space, since this is such a unique quality for a London based property, therefore subtle elements from the leafy green exterior have been woven into the bar, restaurant and artwork. The rooms and public spaces feature upcycled materials and antique furniture, sourced locally and collaborated with London based craftsmen to create unique statement features for the hotel.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Nicola James, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Templeton Garden Suite #16, located on the ground floor

What makes it so special?

Flooded with natural light and styled with contemporary English elegance, the Templeton Garden suites offer a true oasis in the heart of London. Located on the ground and lower ground floors, each suite features soaring ceilings, French doors, and either a private garden or direct access to the hotel’s beautifully landscaped main garden. Guests can unwind in a king-size four-poster bed, indulge in a soak in the freestanding bathtub, or relax in the spacious, stylish seating area. As part of “The Full Works” offering, guests also enjoy a complimentary fully stocked mini bar, evening turndown service and more.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

From £1,600 including breakfast

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The hotel’s lush private garden forms the heart of the property, offering a serene green escape from the city’s buzz. Templeton Garden’s interiors, led by designer James Thurstan Waterworth of Thurstan studio, blend traditional British architecture with refined contemporary design, using antique furnishings, upcycled materials, and custom craftsmanship to create an atmosphere that feels both sophisticated and deeply comfortable. Highlights include the hand-painted botanical mural by Tess Newall in the restaurant and the custom oak branch chandelier by Cox London, both inspired by the surrounding garden.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Templeton Garden boasts its own library—a peaceful cultural hub that honors the creative spirit of Earl’s Court. Designed for quiet moments and discovery, the space invites guests to relax among a thoughtfully curated and evolving collection of fiction, non-fiction, and art that reflects the neighborhood’s rich artistic heritage.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Templeton Garden Suite. Its airy, light-filled interiors, distinctive English-inspired design and connection to the outdoors create an unmatched sense of tranquility. Whether enjoying a morning coffee in the private garden or a soak in the freestanding tub, the experience feels like a restorative retreat within London’s vibrant cityscape.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Templeton Garden Hotel is located in Earl’s Court, a neighborhood once home to legends like Beatrix Potter, Alfred Hitchcock and Agatha Christie. What was once a rural idyll has transformed into one of London’s most dynamic and well-connected districts—yet Templeton Garden maintains the area’s spirit of creative charm and quiet sophistication.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

The culinary program at Templeton Garden draws directly from the hotel’s private garden, with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients standing out on the menu—offering guests a true taste of London’s freshest flavors.