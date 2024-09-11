Room Request! Hotel Per La

Hotel Per La is a 12-story property in downtown Los Angeles featuring 241 guest rooms and a ground-floor restaurant, bar and lobby café. Bar Clara, the hotel’s rooftop bar, offers poolside drinks, a Mediterranean-influenced menu, and views of the LA skyline. Located on the corner of 7th and Olive Street, the hotel has been reimagined by HN Capital Partners and Sage Hospitality Group. Much of the building’s Neoclassical style, such as its Doric columns, ornate gold and blue ceiling and marble floors, have been preserved in Hotel Per La’s public spaces and incorporated alongside a new playful and approachable design. Located on the lobby level, Ristorante Per L’Ora serves easy-going Italian light bites and dishes in a welcoming and cozy space. Bar Clara takes inspiration from its herbal and citrus surroundings in the roof’s foliage in its cocktail program and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.

DuJour spoke with the property’s director of rooms, Daniel Montes, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Salon rooms

What makes them so special?

Our salon rooms are designed to provide an intimate and indulgent atmosphere perfect for special occasions or simply unwinding in style. The combination of elegant décor, plush amenities and the stunning bathtub situated right in the bedroom has made these rooms a fan favorite among our guests.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $199

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The classic Italian design that permeates every corner of our property. The timeless elegance and sophistication that define Italian architecture are beautifully incorporated into our design, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Our Claire Suites. There’s something truly special about the expansive space and luxurious amenities that make these suites feel like a private oasis. What draws me to the Claire Suites is the generous size, with plenty of room to unwind and relax. But the real showstopper is the stunning bathroom, complete with a spacious walk-in shower.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

An intriguing aspect of our hotel is how we celebrate its storied past through intricate design and craftsmanship inspired by Italy, while simultaneously honoring the vibrant spirit of Los Angeles and the artists who live, breathe, and work here. Our property features over 4,000 pieces of art, ranging from commissioned works to vintage pieces sourced from Italy and California, all thoughtfully placed throughout the hotel. A standout feature is our original giant bank vault, a remnant from the building’s days as the Bank of Italy. This remarkable artifact has been creatively repurposed into the restrooms located in the basement of the hotel’s lobby, that adds additional historical charm married with contemporary elegance.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Our basement is home to the Bank of Italy’s original bank vault, which has been meticulously restored and repurposed.