A Caribbean Dream At Four Seasons Anguilla

View the gallery

Nestled in the heart of the Caribbean, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla stands as a tropical haven for travelers seeking barefoot luxury, pristine beaches and warm island hospitality. Set between the sparkling shores of Barnes Bay and Meads Bay, the 35-acre beachfront resort showcases turquoise water and powder-soft sand. With 1,000 feet of white-sand beach, guests are surrounded from all sides by the natural beauty of the Caribbean. With three pools (one for adults and two for families) and a dedicated, fully supervised Kids for All Seasons facility featuring arts and crafts, treasure hunts, nature walks and cooking classes, there is entertainment for travelers of all ages and types.

The resort features 181 stylish accommodations—including guest rooms, suites, villas, townhomes and private residences—designed by Kelly Wearstler Interior Design. Five distinct dining experiences invite guests to savor the flavors of Anguilla, each inspired by the island’s rich culinary heritage and international flavors: all-day venue Café Nail, signature restaurant Salt, Peruvian-inspired oceanfront boite Lima Limon, Mediterranean-inspired Bamboo Bar and the Sunset Lounge.

At the 8,100-square-foot spa, guests can indulge in signature treatments such as the Double Rainbow Ritual or Earth and Air Ritual. With 13 indoor treatment rooms, spa cabanas and couples’ suites, the spa is a sanctuary of tranquility inspired by the island’s natural rhythms. A fully equipped fitness center and a variety of classes—including yoga, spinning and bootcamp—complement a holistic approach to wellness. Guests are also invited to take advantage of complimentary non-motorized water sports, including snorkeling, stand-up paddleboarding, Hobie Cats, and single and double kayaks. The sports pavilion offers tennis and pickleball courts, along with basketball, rock climbing and other high-energy activities.