What’s New in New Orleans

Four Seasons New Orleans

Known for his James Beard Award-winning restaurants Shaya and Saba, Israeli-American chef Alon Shaya is introducing a new dining concept at the highly anticipated Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences set along the Mississippi River waterfront in downtown New Orleans. Miss River restaurant, located inside the historic building that was once the city’s World Trade Center, is Shaya’s “love letter to Louisiana.” Guests can enjoy the chef’s inventive Middle Eastern take on native Gulf Coast fare, featuring classic New Orleans dishes with an emphasis on seafood, vegetables and other ingredients sourced locally. The Chandelier Bar, off the lobby, features an over-the-top lighting installation made up of 15,000 pieces of crystal and glass and serves New Orleans classic cocktails such as the sazerac, Ramos gin fizz, hurricane and French 75.

Hotel Saint Vincent

Situated in New Orleans’ Lower Garden District, Hotel Saint Vincent celebrates its landmark building’s history with a thoughtful restoration spearheaded by creative minds Lambert McGuire Design. The boutique hotel, accented with opulent colors, rich textures and mid-century details, comprises lush public spaces, an interior courtyard, outdoor verandas and an outpost of Texas retailer ByGeorge, along with a member’s club housing a private lounge, pool and pool bar. Multiple restaurants and bars by McGuire Moorman Hospitality (think Austin favorites like Lamberts and Clark’s) are also on offer. Signature restaurant San Lorenzo offers patrons coastal Italian dishes inspired by both the Mediterranean and New Orleans’ culinary traditions, while Austin-based Elizabeth Street Café features a French bakery and Vietnamese café menu.

The Chloe

Uptown newcomer The Chloe, by hospitality guru and restaurateur Robert LeBlanc (Sylvain), blends the city’s spirited past with a modern touch. Located in a Victorian-era building designed by local architect Thomas Sully, the hotel greets visitors with wrought iron gates, an expansive brick patio and a lobby festooned with intricate tile, tall ceilings and a grand staircase. Each of the 14 guest rooms, designed by local interior designer and visionary Sara Ruffin Costello, have their own unique style featuring vintage pieces and local artwork. Foodies can enjoy modern takes on New Orleans classics from chef Todd Pulsinelli inside the restaurant or outdoors underneath a swath of myrtle trees. Head to the lobby bar for local spirits, craft beers and curated wines or the pool bar for tropical confections.

One11 Hotel

Chic waterfront boutique property ONE11 Hotel is the French Quarter’s first new hotel in more than 50 years. Housed in one of the neighborhood’s four remaining sugar mill buildings, the eight-story hotel and its 83 guest rooms showcase exposed brick walls and original wood beams. Amenities include a pool and courtyard with an outdoor fireplace, a vibrant rooftop and restaurant. With alfresco dining on its climate-controlled porch, Batture Bistro + Bar serves sophisticated comfort food with a Creole twist and great people watching.

Columns

In the Garden District, hotelier Jayson Seidman (Thunderbird Hotel in Marfa, Texas) has opened the newly restored Columns hotel. Dating back to 1893, the 20-room property welcomes visitors with carefully preserved original architectural and design elements, and new public spaces including an expansive garden and a rooftop bar. Led by chef Michael Stoltzfus and the team behind the James Beard–nominated eatery Coquette, Columns’ bar and restaurant offers a vast cocktail menu and a menu of Southern small- and large-format dishes. Its sprawling porch and gardens below provide the perfect backdrop for a memorable meal in The Big Easy.