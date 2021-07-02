Luxe poolscapes are synonymous with summer in Las Vegas. From poolside extravagances to serene, spa-like escapes, Sin City’s assortment of chic pool destinations provides guests with a variety of open-air offerings.

At the Bellagio’s Mediterranean pool, visitors can enjoy a refreshing dip and an outdoor oasis offering a lovely garden vista café, private cabanas and an adults-only pool complete with chaise lounge chairs and poolside massages.

One of the most spacious and tranquil pools on The Strip is found at Aria. Exclusive to Aria’s Sky Suites guests, The Sky Pool delivers elevated service and surprise indulgences, including mochi ice cream and tropical fruit skewers delivered every 90 minutes.

Those visiting Delano Las Vegas’ secluded Delano Beach Club have access to playful amenities such as a submerged chess board, in addition to personalized services.

Inspired by the secret gardens of European country estates, the pools at Park MGM are surrounded by lush blooms and vines. There, guests can unwind with spa services, sip on craft cocktails and savor light bites at multiple poolside bars.