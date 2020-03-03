The Most Stunning Hotel Rooms for Nature Lovers

View the gallery

While the thought of being one with nature is nice in concept, it’s tough to resist the creature comforts of luxury hotel amenities. Camping is always an option for those looking to walk on the wild side, but perhaps it’s time to check in to a hotel room designed to woo the lovers of the great outdoors. Think modernist cabins on secluded islands, or dining under starlight by a babbling brook in Arizona. Step into an outdoor shower in the Mexican jungle, or gaze at the night sky from a king-sized bed.

