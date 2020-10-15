The Socially Distanced Way to Vacation

View the gallery

With social distancing on the horizon for the foreseeable future, paying for privacy and space—namely, by renting a villa—is the most desirable travel amenity right now. The luxury hospitality industry is changing as a result and is trending toward renting private homes, rather than being surrounded by other people in a hotel building.

“People have come to realize that true luxury is spending time with family and friends and being able to enjoy that freely without worry,” says Amanda Dyjecinski, Onefinestay’s chief brand and marketing officer. “The appetite for intimate reunions is increasing.” Multigenerational families are looking for space and privacy in pristine, well-designed homes, and with the holidays coming up, warm-weather destinations like the Caribbean are at the top of the wish list. “Our most-booked homes have special features such as private pools, cinemas and tennis courts for the entire family to enjoy,” says Dyjecinski.

Plus, with everyone working remotely, a home with ample space is ideal for spreading out. “Over the past six months, private vacation rentals have surged,” says Brent Handler, founder and CEO of Inspirato, a membership luxury vacation rental company. “You can easily choose a new destination for your home office or remote school, reunite with family members and other loved ones or simply take some deserved time in different beautiful homes, resorts and suites throughout the year.” There is also the desire for highly personalized, on-demand support like concierges who can arrange for unique experiences and can assist with complicated travel matters during these uncertain times. And, of course, rigorous housekeeping. “Here at Round Hill, we are fortunate to have 27 gorgeous private villas that are now even more in demand,” says Josef Forstmayr, managing director of Jamaica’s iconic Round Hill Hotel & Villas. “We just launched a new Villa Retreat package, which allows guests to enjoy all the luxurious comforts of our private villas and our world-class resort amenities with safety top-of-mind.”

Click through the gallery above to see eight properties with villas where luxury and privacy are paramount—and you can book now for the holiday season.