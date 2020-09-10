Room Request! The Wayfinder

The facade of The Wayfinder is reminiscent of a picturesque beach hotel you might see in an old movie about a group of chic bohemian travelers road tripping cross country. The oversized signage and refreshingly retro vibe deviate from the Gatsby-esque mansions that line the historic shores of Newport and embrace the neighborly energy of the coastal town. With a focus on local artisans, from their food and beverage program to the Shore Soap Co. amenities in each room, The Wayfinder champions its community.

“It was an anniversary trip to Newport that really inspired The Wayfinder,” says hotelier and CEO of Dovetail + Co. Phil Hospod. “We couldn’t find a hotel that fit our aesthetic and our budget. Newport’s colonial, maritime, and Gilded Age history is reflected at many properties in a wonderful way. But there’s another side to the City by the Sea–one full of artists, dreamers, and doers.”

Upon entering the property, guests are met with vintage-inspired decor accented by saturated sunset shades. Found objects and cushioned wicker furniture create a cozy post-beach gathering spot around a bold, modern fireplace in the lobby. Accommodations sport a clean color palette and extra-large rooms. Think fresh airy tones, but without superfluous anchor kitsch. With over 1,000 pieces of locally sourced art on display throughout the property, each room is individually curated to expose guests to the flavor of the thriving art scene in Newport. For those weary of traveling amidst the pandemic, The Wayfinder makes even the most trepid traveler feel safe. Extensive cleaning measures paired with low touch surfaces ensure a safe and healthy environment for all guests.

Just to the side of the building, you’ll find a seasonal pool with delightfully mismatched furniture united by classic fringed beach umbrellas. A smattering of poolside snacks and refreshing mixed drinks are served lounge side for the ultimate lazy afternoon.

While sinking into a pool chair is wonderful, a trip to Newport isn’t complete without a charter around the glittering shoreline. The Wayfinder partners with Sightsailing of Newport to offer a luxe sailing trip around the harbor for unencumbered views of the iconic waterfront mansions. Nomi Park, the hotel’s on-site restaurant, lovingly packs a sea snack of charcuterie, but be sure to pack a few beverages for the trip. Fruit & Flower’s canned wines are the perfect boat beverages and pair beautifully with the charcuterie and salty air.

For dinner (or any other meal), Nomi Park, the brainchild of local culinary institution Mission Group, is a destination in itself. The creative menu touts elevated coastal classics like lobster rolls and burgers alongside decadent dishes like Steak Frites and a full raw bar. The ambiance is relaxed and mimics the feel of the hotel as a whole, but the cuisine matches that of a five-star eatery.

Below, General Manager William Rademacher takes us through the most requested room at this newly minted Newport staple.

What’s the most requested room?

The King Parlor Suite is the most requested room.

What makes it so special?

Ideal for groups, the King Parlor Suites features a fully equipped kitchenette and private living room with a pullout sofa. With locally inspired touch points like vintage trunks repurposed as nightstands from Rhode Island markets, the spacious and stylish suite boasts views of the City by the Sea and can accommodate up to four guests.

What is the rate?

Rates start at $152/night.

What room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite is The Wayfinder Suite. At over 800 square feet, the space is perfect for a family getaway or a romantic weekend. It features an extra-large separate living room with a dining area along with a spacious bathroom with a sit-down vanity, bathtub, double sink, and walk-in shower. As with all of our rooms, The Wayfinder Suite comes complete with custom furnishings, vintage finds, and local touches. The best part about The Wayfinder Suite is that it can be repurposed as a private event space. It’s hugely popular for intimate wedding reception bookings.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

A project for Newport by Newport, The Wayfinder captures the spirit of the destination in every aspect of the guest experience, from more than 1,000 pieces of curated hotel artwork by Rhode Island artists to luxury and hand-crafted bathroom soaps by Newport’s Shore Soap Co. to locally made linens, retail offerings, and F&B. With the hotel’s contemporary coastal style embodied throughout the guest rooms and public spaces, each guest room is individually furnished with vintage trunks repurposed as nightstands from Rhode Island antique markets.