Room Request! The Mayfair Townhouse

The location of the new The Mayfair Townhouse hotel in central London is hard to beat. The elegant yet colorful and whimsical 172 guest rooms and suites (the result of 15 combined Georgian townhouses in Mayfair) are spacious and comfortable.

The property’s cozy all-day dining venue and cocktail lounge, Dandy Bar, is a tribute to the local Mayfair dandies but is the perfect venue for hotel guests and locals alike to unwind.

We spoke with the hotel’s general manager Federico Ciampi to learn more about the property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The two Garden Suites, numbers 5 and 7.

Why?

They are both located on the ground floor and are very glamorous. There’s the option for them to become interconnecting so it’s perfect for a small group traveling together. Both the garden suites have a beautiful landscaped patio which is unique in this part of London and it really feels like a private sanctuary in the heart of Mayfair. The décor and design is very unique for this part of Mayfair. It’s where indoor and outdoor meet. The raised living space feels very homey almost like you are in your own Mayfair townhouse with a gorgeous patio that is perfect for a freshly brewed coffee in the morning or a sunset cocktail.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Starting from £2k a night.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as a new icon?

The building is almost 300 years old. So many iconic characters have passed through these corridors. If only these walls could talk…

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

Our cabin rooms. The cozy feeling and the décor makes it very functional but homey. They are perfect for single travelers.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We offer a private curated art tour. We have over 500 pieces of artwork throughout the property and our guests can get to know the story behind them and why they have been chosen. It’s almost like the Townhouse is London’s best secret museum.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The Dandy Bar. It’s a cozy and intimate space, beautifully designed around our lobby. It’s the heart of The Mayfair Townhouse. I feel this space really makes our guests feel welcome and at home every time they walk through our doors. It’s the perfect place to meet up with old friends for a cocktail or sit and chat to one of our talented bartenders. It’s a true gem of the property and the neighborhood.

What’s a fun fact about the property that you’d like to share?

We have a Peacock in the lobby named Alfie, named after Oscar Wilde’s lover! It’s a piece of art made of over 25,000 pieces of Swarovski crystals. It’s the star of the Mayfair Townhouse show. It cannot be missed and has become one of the most photographed features of our Townhouse.