Parisian Designer Jacques Grange Marries Art and Living

Book Title:

Jacques Grange: Recent Work (Flammarion)

Home Base:

Paris and New York

Project that put them on the map:

Château Gabriel for Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé and The Mark Hotel in New York

Famous Clients:

Karl Lagerfeld, Aerin Lauder, Sofia Coppola, Stavros Niarchos and Terry de Gunzburg

Signature aesthetic:

The classically trained Jacques Grange has deep knowledge of the expertise of French craftsmanship in all realms of the decorative arts and his early career was influenced by Henri Samuel, Madeleine Castaing and Marie-Laure de Noailles, who recognized his talent early on.

What sets him apart:

His unique flair for combining elements from different time periods, cultural traditions and decorative styles—often featuring an audacious color accent or striking work of art—into a uniquely harmonious ensemble. Contemporary works of art are given pride of place according to Grange’s undeniable flair and collector’s eye, but, remarkably, Grange is not afraid to strip everything away to make space itself the focal point of a room.