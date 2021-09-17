Room Request! The Ben West Palm

Named after one of the first Gilded Age mansions in West Palm Beach, The Ben Trovato Estate, The Ben West Palm, Autograph Collection carries a rich literary history between its walls. The 208-room waterfront hotel has launched a new initiative called The Book Butler in partnership with local bookshop The Palm Beach Book Store. Guests can order a book of their choice from a specially curated in-room menu and it will be hand-delivered shortly thereafter. The Ben also boasts seasonal menus at both onsite restaurants, Proper Grit and rooftop hotspot Spruzzo. Guests can savor new dishes like lobster and truffle mac and cheese and braised wagyu short rib at Proper Grit and enjoy a new all-day menu featuring tuna tartare and flatbreads at Spruzzo.

We spoke with Thom Stewart, director of sales and marketing at The Ben West Palm, to learn more about the property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The 7th floor King Rooms are most popular.

Why?

Room number 729 is a fabulous room which is located in the center of the top floor and offers unobstructed views of the marina.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Rates start at $349.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as a new icon?

The hotel draws on the history of the area with story and design reflections of 1800’s area resident Byrd Dewey, who moved to South Florida in the late 19th century and was one of the first 200 inhabitants in the area. She was a best-selling author (you can find her book Bruno on The Ben’s Book Butler menu) and is the inspiration for not only the Book Butler program, but the design details you find around the hotel.

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

The Marooner Suite. It has both a soaking tub and a large glass shower that juts out into the room. It also has a corner view of both Palm Beach island and downtown and offers an outdoor wrap-around balcony.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

The Book Butler, a curated literary experience where guests can select from a carefully chosen list of books to enjoy while visiting The Ben. Guests can dial “0” to have a brand new copy of their selected book hand delivered by a staff “Book Butler” with a silver tray, white gloves and bow tie. The program also offers a “Book Bites” menu with complimenting small plates to pair with each book title. The titles have been selected through the lens of the late Byrd Dewey’s passions and interests.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The lobby bookcase that was artistically crafted from repurposed books and adding an element of artistry as a hidden element. Byrd Dewey’s silhouette is featured in the display.

What’s a fun fact about the property that you’d like to share?

90 percent of the rooms have a secret bookcase that moves to reveal the shower behind it thus providing additional natural light as one bathes.