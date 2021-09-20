View the gallery

As a a pioneer in the fashion industry, Candice Huffine exudes a bright confidence and contagious creative flair that has been woven into more than her professional tapestry of success. Huffine is credited as the first-ever plus-size model to be featured in the celebrated Pirelli calendar, she has walked the runways at New York Fashion Week for the likes of Prabal Gurung and 11 Honoré and served as Christian Siriano’s muse.

Most recently, Huffine teamed up with her best friend of 15 years, Shelly Lynch-Sparks, conveniently also the founder and principal interior designer at Hyphen & Co., to transform her Williamsburg, Brooklyn, home into a reflection of her own creative energy. “This was not our first project together and definitely won’t be the last,” says Huffine. “I think it is a true testament that two Libras really can make some great decisions.”

The Williamsburg loft was built in 1915 by architect Cass Gilbert, who famously designed the Woolworth Building. “The apartment has an old industrial warehouse look and feel,” says Lynch-Sparks. “The bones are beautiful with exposed concrete beams and clean lines.” Huffine adds that she chose this space because it was different from any she had lived in before. “I thought the all-white, loft-inspired design lent a perfect blank canvas to design outside of the box,” she says. The end result is a pattern- and color-filled oasis. Supporting local and female-owned businesses was also a top priority during this transformation. The coffee table, wallpaper, leather wall tiles, banquette, cushions, plant design and much of the art come from women artists and women-owned companies.

Huffine and Lynch-Sparks also incorporated many design elements from Brooklyn artisans to help create the eclectic vibe. “We went for a vibrant, colorful aesthetic with pattern and texture layered thoughtfully in each room, ” says Lynch-Sparks. The home features wall coverings from Eskayel, leather wall tiles from Avo and a custom rug from Beni Rugs. “The ultimate goal was to create an interesting, happy space that gave you something fun to look at in every corner,” says Huffine. The distinctive decor throughout the home certainly creates an ambiance, but Huffine admits that her favorite design element is the peacefulness and flow of the apartment. “We created private spaces by adding glass sliding doors to the previously open, undefined foyer space and removed doors to open up areas and create more use and purpose. It was important that every corner served a usable function.” Huffine says that every aspect of her home brings her joy after a long day of modeling. “I am so happy to be back and finally be able to welcome friends into my home and raise a glass in a space that deserves all the good times.”

