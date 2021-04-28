Stay, Shop and Spin in Palm Beach

Hotel News in Palm Beach:

Named after one of the first Gilded Age mansions in West Palm Beach, The Ben Trovato Estate, The Ben hotel carries a rich history between its walls. The 208-room waterfront hotel has launched a new initiative called The Book Butler in partnership with local bookshop The Palm Beach Book Store. Guests can order a book of their choice from a specially curated in-room menu and it will be hand-delivered shortly thereafter. This spring, The Ben will also unveil new seasonal menus at both onsite restaurants, Proper Grit and rooftop hotspot Spruzzo. Guests can savor new dishes like lobster and truffle mac and cheese and braised wagyu short rib at Proper Grit and enjoy a new all-day menu featuring tuna tartare and flatbreads at Spruzzo.

Embrace a healthy and refreshing lifestyle at the Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Situated on Singer Island, the property prioritizes every guest and resident’s personalized wellness journey using eastern wellbeing philosophies and innovative western technology. Amrit founder Dilip Barot and his team of wellness experts use the resort’s 100,000 square feet of space to encourage guests and residents to live healthily. The resort’s two new luxury towers are dubbed Peace and Happiness and feature 155 wellness resort guest rooms and 182 condos. Onsite amenities and treatments include the Aayush Hydrothermal water therapy circuit, indoor/outdoor treatment rooms, an ocean-view demonstration kitchen and plant-centric restaurant, float tank, IV and sound and light therapies, acupuncture and a sophisticated, spa-centered mindfulness and yoga program.

Retail Highlight in Palm Beach:

“King of Pants” designer Alvin Valley has opened his first permanent Palm Beach boutique at Via Mizner. After successful pop-up stores in Los Angeles and the Hamptons, Valley felt that Palm Beach was an ideal location for a boutique. “I feel at home in Palm Beach,” Valley says. “I am excited to open my second location and be where my clients are. Palm Beach has given me amazing inspiration for my resort collections.” Valley’s beloved pants silhouettes, day-to-evening cocktail dresses and spring separates such as caftans, blouses and skirts are all on offer.

Fitness News in Palm Beach:

With many boutique gyms and fitness studios still closed, SoulCycle made the decision to bring its studio experience outdoors with SoulOutside. The brand was one of the first to launch outside classes and they’re expanding rapidly. Its signature 45-minute indoor cycling classes are now held outside daily, with bikes spaced 6 feet apart. Riders use provided headphones to listen to the heart-pounding tunes. After openings in the Hamptons, New York City, Miami, Northern California and Southern California, Palm Beach is now joining the ranks at The Royal Poinciana.