Room Request! SIXTY LES Hotel

Hotels in New York City can come in all shapes and sizes. From intimate boutique properties tucked away from the crowds to expansive accommodations in the center of it all; you have plenty of options when it comes to booking a room in Manhattan. The SIXTY LES Hotel has a discreet entrance, nestled between Rockwood Music Hall and a slew of lovable Lower East Side mainstays, offering guests the best of both worlds.

The Lower East Side neighborhood is notoriously eclectic and cool, featuring iconic landmarks such as Mr. Purple, Katz’s Delicatessen, and Russ & Daughters. The SIXTY LES Hotel complements its surroundings in perfect harmony, boasting a glam rock aesthetic, modern amenities, and a whimsical rooftop bar, Make Believe.

The LES Orchard Suite sits on the 18th floor of the hotel and is the epitome of luxury, paired with a livable vibe. With two bathrooms (one for your guests and one for you, naturally.), two living room spaces, a Peloton bike, a terrace that runs along the length of the entire suite offering stunning views of the city, and one of Manhattan’s most vibrant neighborhoods at your fingertips, you will want for nothing at the SIXTY LES Hotel.

Below, SIXTY LES Hotel’s General Manager Nicholas Riley gives DuJour an inside look at the hotel’s most requested room.

What’s the most requested room?

Our King Suite Terrace is the most requested.

What makes it so special?

It’s in the name. The terraces in these suites are really a unique feature for the Lower East Side neighborhood and New York City in general. You get to enjoy the most incredible views from your own private outdoor space.

What is the rate?

Rates start at $800 per night.

What room is your personal favorite?

The SIXTY Loft is my favorite because it is our duplex penthouse with a wraparound terrace that stretches the entire width of the hotel. You have views of both the uptown and downtown skylines–it is truly breathtaking and never gets old! It’s perfect for private events and special occasions.

Are there any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The tub in SIXTY Loft is so large that it had to be brought in using a crane. Another fun feature in our penthouses is that the elevators open directly into the suites. It makes for a very dramatic entrance.