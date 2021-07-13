Room Request! ModernHaus SoHo

Now open in SoHo in what was formerly The James Hotel, the 114-room ModernHaus SoHo features an extensive art collection with pieces from some of the world’s foremost modern and contemporary names (think Kaws, Hans Hartung and Alexander Calder). The hotel’s 11,000 square feet of outdoor space is home to Veranda, a signature restaurant from Michelin-starred chef George Mendes. The restaurant is housed in a greenhouse-like glass enclosure with a fully retractable roof for al fresco dining. The project also sees the return of Dave Rabin’s nightlife staple Jimmy and its iconic rooftop and pool deck that has 360 views of lower Manhattan. ModernHaus marks the launch of the first-ever hospitality brand from global real estate leader Thor Equities Group, under the management of visionary leader, Jack J. Sitt.

We spoke with Sitt, director of Thor Equities Group, to learn more about the brand’s newest acquisition.

What’s the most requested room at the property and why?

The Skyline King Studio has been our number one so far. Each of the Skyline King Studios occupy a corner of the building, so they feature two full adjoining windows high atop the city with breathtaking panoramic views.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

$550.

Any interesting tidbits about the hotel that speak to its status as a new icon?

ModernHaus SoHo offers more outdoor space per key than any other hotel in the city.

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

Room 1503. For $400 or $500 you get to be on the 15th floor in SoHo overlooking the Hudson River and lower Manhattan with a beautiful sunset. Where else can you find that?

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We have a few: Our heated bathroom floors come to mind, and hotel guests are pleasantly surprised to know that they can freely use Jimmy’s rooftop pool during the daytime. Jumpin Jacks on the second floor is also a stunner, and acts as the living room of the property with all-day fare and premium coffee, then turns into an intimate cocktail lounge at night.

What’s your favorite design element on the property?

Definitely the art. It adds a lot of gravitas to the whole experience.

What’s a fun fact about the property that you’d like to share?

Look for Eric when you visit. He’s been the doorman here since the property was first built in 2010. Sort of like a gatekeeper. He’s got awesome style and great energy.