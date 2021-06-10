American artist David Hammons will finally unveil his public art project commission “Day’s End,” installed near the Whitney Museum in the Meatpacking District’s Hudson River Park, this summer. The airy 373-foot-long, 50-foot-tall structure built on the Gansevoort Peninsula will be one of the largest public art installations in New York City. The open construction takes the form of an armature-like structure and pays homage to a shed that used to exist on Pier 52.

In 1975, the site-specific artist Gordon Matta-Clark cut pieces out of that structure’s walls, ceiling and floor for an artwork also titled “Day’s End.” Hammons’ shoreline work, which extends over the water, will be a glorious place to visit, with sunset views of the Hudson River waterfront.

“The Whitney hopes to set forth on this journey with David Hammons, an internationally acclaimed artist with longtime ties to the Museum and deep roots in New York,” says the museum’s director, Adam D. Weinberg. “Just steps away from the Whitney, ‘Day’s End’ will bring a part of this neighborhood’s creative history to life and make what we believe will be an important contribution to our community and the city.”