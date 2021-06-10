DuJour Navigation

David Hammons’ public art installation “Day’s End”

Visit a New Outdoor Art Installation in New York City

David Hammons’ public art installation “Day’s End” arrives in the Meatpacking’s Hudson River Park

Written by Natasha Wolff

American artist David Hammons will finally unveil his public art project commission “Day’s End,” installed near the Whitney Museum in the Meatpacking District’s Hudson River Park, this summer. The airy 373-foot-long, 50-foot-tall structure built on the Gansevoort Peninsula will be one of the largest public art installations in New York City. The open construction takes the form of an armature-like structure and pays homage to a shed that used to exist on Pier 52.

View of Hammons’ “Day’s End” from the Whitney

In 1975, the site-specific artist Gordon Matta-Clark cut pieces out of that structure’s walls, ceiling and floor for an artwork also titled “Day’s End.” Hammons’ shoreline work, which extends over the water, will be a glorious place to visit, with sunset views of the Hudson River waterfront.

Gordon Matta-Clark’s “Day’s End (Pier 52) (Exterior with Ice)” (1975)

“The Whitney hopes to set forth on this journey with David Hammons, an internationally acclaimed artist with longtime ties to the Museum and deep roots in New York,” says the museum’s director, Adam D. Weinberg. “Just steps away from the Whitney, ‘Day’s End’ will bring a part of this neighborhood’s creative history to life and make what we believe will be an important contribution to our community and the city.”

David Hammons

