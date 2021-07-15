Aman New York

Nestled at the crossroads of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street within the Crown Building resides the new Aman New York. The first urban Aman hotel and residences in the world boasts amenities like a three-level spa and a 65-foot indoor swimming pool inside its Jean-Michel Gathy–designed walls. The property pays homage to the Crown Building’s historic architecture in honor of its 100th anniversary. There are 22 private branded residences, including a one-of-a-kind five-story penthouse. Guests and residents will have access to the signature Japanese restaurant Nama; the elegant wine library, which will offer private tastings; Arva, an airy Italian restaurant featuring a garden terrace and views of Central Park; and The Bar, a sleek cocktail lounge. There’s also the brand’s first Aman Club set to open this fall.

Rockaway Hotel

The new Rockaway Hotel is a laid-back retreat laced with beach-inspired luxuries such as custom teak-and-rattan beds, vibrant greenery and a serene spa. The 53-room hotel was designed by Morris Adjmi Architects to pay homage to its historic neighborhood, and Curious Yellow Design was tapped to create the playful interiors influenced by 1960s beach culture. From chic Sam Stewart lighting in every guestroom to hand-painted geometric tables at The Rooftop, there are design elements to swoon over everywhere. The pool deck and bar features stylish private cabanas as well as an open lounge area for lots of al fresco dining options.

Fasano Fifth Avenue

Overlooking Central Park with some of the most iconic views in New York City you’ll find Fasano Fifth Avenue, a new members-only private residential club. For the Brazilian luxury hotel brand’s first property to open in the United States, the brand tapped French interior architect Thierry Despont to create the sublime, bespoke interiors. The 17-story building’s highly exclusive residential offerings include seven suites and four chic, individually decorated duplexes with unobstructed and unparalleled views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline. Baretto, the private dining salon and bar, opens up to an impeccably manicured courtyard garden for the most relaxing experience.

Modernhaus SoHo

Opening in SoHo in what was formerly The James Hotel, the 114-room Modernhaus SoHo will be known for its extensive art collection with pieces from some of the world’s foremost modern and contemporary names (think Kaws, Hans Hartung and Alexander Calder). The hotel’s 11,000 square feet of outdoor space is home to Veranda, a signature restaurant from Michelin-starred chef George Mendes. The restaurant will be housed in a greenhouse-like glass enclosure with a fully retractable roof for al fresco dining. The project will also see the return of Rabin’s nightlife staple Jimmy, and its iconic rooftop and pool deck will have 360 views of lower Manhattan.