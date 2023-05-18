Room Request! Naviva

Punta Mita’s newest quiet luxury gem is unlike any resort you’ve visited before and there’s nothing corporate about Naviva, the newest offering from the Four Seasons Resorts brand. Upon arrival, you’re greeted as if you’re staying at a friend’s (albeit a fancy one’s) house. You’ll be addressed by your first name and you won’t find a traditional reception or concierge desk. Located next to the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita property, guests in these 15 luxury tents can also take full advantage of the water sports, tennis, golf and expansive spa next door. An adults-only, all-inclusive property, Naviva is set amidst 48 acres of verdant jungle, so the focus here is really on gearing down and connecting with nature. Personal guides take guests on hikes to the Aztatlán ruins, while cooking classes with chef Sofía Mojica demonstrate open-fire cooking and wine tastings are led by a noted Mexican sommelier. Copal Cocina is the open air, seafood-centric restaurant (there are no menus; the kitchen team will prepare whatever food you’re craving), but many guests (especially honeymooners) prefer to dine in their luxurious tents with completely customized menus. Wellness is a major focus, with a breezy gym, endless walking trails, soaking tubs and private spa pods for a variety of bespoke treatments. With only 30 guests in residence at one time, Naviva feels a world away—but one with every amenity right at your fingertips (especially with the Four Seasons’ helpful app, which makes liaising a breeze). The warm and welcoming staff will accommodate any special request within their ability (including sourcing the adorable ceramic coffee mugs found in the room’s coffee and minibar–stocked, of course, with juices of all kinds–for this journalist to bring home).

DuJour spoke with the resort manager, Ronny Fernandez, to discover what makes it so special

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Grand Tent Ceiba number 11.

What makes it so special?

Ceiba is a spacious private sanctuary hidden in the jungle perched atop a cliff overlooking the ocean. Guests like to relax on the expansive two-tier outdoor patio listening to the soothing sound of crashing ocean waves below. This accommodation has a private plunge pool and large firepit perfect for trading tales under a full moon. Truly unforgettable, the Grand Tent invites guests to immerse themselves in nature, encouraging them to disconnect from their world and get lost in this perfect ecosystem. What makes this tent so special is the expansive, two-tier deck, with fire pit and lounge area perched on a cliff so guests feel like they are on top of the world. Ceiba is framed by rocks, trees, flora and fauna which provides an ambience completely enveloped in nature. With unbeatable views of the Pacific, Grand Tents at Naviva blur the border between the natural and manmade worlds.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

$4,950 per night including all meals and drinks including specialty meals prepared to enjoy throughout the property, one 60-minute spa treatment per guest, daily practices and rituals and Unscripted Naviva experiences.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Naviva was conceptualized with Luxury Frontiers, an award-winning design firm and pioneer in the alternative lodging sector. The resort is designed through the lens of biophilic design and biomimicry where the natural beauty of Mexico was the key source of inspiration.

What’s your personal favorite space on property?

Copal Kitchen is the heart of Naviva–where guests are welcomed as if they were being hosted at a close friend’s home by an open-air kitchen and living room where they may join Chef Sofia Mojica in the kitchen to make ceviche with the fresh catch of the day, meet a local coffee roaster or pop open a bottle of Mexican wine. With an open layout and incredible sunset views, Copal delivers coastal cuisine in a casual and inviting ambience.

What’s an amenity you offer that no one knows about?

Our secret beach. It’s the second beach on property, and it’s rocky in contrast to La Solana’s pristine white sand. Guests will uncover tidepools full of sea life and great perches for whale watching.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Capullo Landing, the copper-and-bamboo bridge entryway is iconic. Surrounded by cascading waterfalls in a forest ravine, the canopied bridge is meant to evoke a cocoon, marking guests’ transformation as they enter Naviva.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Naviva offers a traditional Mexican temazcal, a sweat-lodge that offers guests newfound spiritual strength. Guests can venture on a personalized temazcal ceremony guided by a dedicated curandado to produce a mind-body healing and awakening. Who doesn’t need that?