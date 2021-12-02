Room Request! L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

The L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is an all-suite luxury hotel in tony Beverly Hills. A regular hideaway for both A-listers looking for privacy and business and leisure travelers, the 116 suites are elegant, comfortable and spacious with dressing rooms, oversized marble bathrooms and private balconies. The location is ideal for shoppers, foodies, spa addicts and culture hounds alike.

“Personalized, attentive service is the cornerstone of our approach to guest experience at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills,” says general manager Scott Berger. “We offer complementary early arrival and late check-out upon request to accommodate the needs of our guests, and we ensure that we are always prepared to welcome anyone who walks through our doors.”

We spoke with L’Ermitage Beverly Hills general manager, Scott Berger, to learn more about what makes this property special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our stunning L’Ermitage Suite. This one-of-a-kind suite on the seventh floor of the hotel offers a home away from home for guests who appreciate unquestioned privacy combined with modern design and ample space for entertaining. Elegantly designed for comfort and entertaining while away from home, the 3700-square-foot L’Ermitage Suite offers the pinnacle of luxury with multiple walkout balconies to enjoy sweeping views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills. The suite can be configured with one, two, or three bedrooms, making it the perfect accommodation for those seeking a longer stay. The spectacular residential quarters include a foyer with marble fireplace, a spacious lounge for groups, and a separate dining room for twelve, while the fully equipped kitchen includes Miele appliances and is perfect to accommodate group catering or a private chef for entertaining family, friends or colleagues. Perhaps the most unique features of the L’Ermitage Suite is the private screening room so guests can watch their favorite films, as well as a personal office with fireplace, and an individual spa treatment room for pampering and relaxation. Guests can also take advantage of the separate powder room in addition to an onyx marble-clad bathroom and spacious dressing room with ample storage.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Starting at $7,500 per night.

What’s your personal favorite room?

My personal favorite suites are our Grand Classic Suites, which are the most spacious of our Classic Suite offerings. One of our most versatile style suites, they are located on the fifth floor or above and offer expansive residential style accommodations to suit any traveler. A beautiful onyx marble-clad bathroom with soaking tub, private dressing room and French balcony completes the experience, with views overlooking the skyline.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Guests may recall the lobby lounge formerly housed the legendary Writer’s Bar, which was a favorite among Hollywood agents and writers to find inspiration for their next script.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

All of our suites, from Classic Suites to the L’Ermitage Suite, offer a private dressing room for guests. Whether staying with us for business or leisure, our guests can feel as if L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is their home away from home, down to every last detail, such as their own elegantly designed in-suite dressing room.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

For guests seeking the utmost discretion, we offer a private underground entrance that leads directly from the parking garage to your suite.