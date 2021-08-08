Spago L’extérieur

Wolfgang Puck has been known to embrace innovation in his kitchens and dining rooms. With restaurants across the globe, Puck has always called Los Angeles home; over the past year, he has worked to transform his Beverly Hills mainstay, Spago, into a pandemic-proof eatery. “This past year has been difficult on the restaurant industry and also on the guests that enjoy gathering with family and friends,” says Puck. So, Puck decided to give his flagship restaurant an update. Spago L’extérieur embraces outdoor dining and features modular slotted walls, vented semi-private areas, a lounge and lobby all enclosed by a massive tent. The outdoor dining experience features a colorful Tomokazu Matsuyama art wall as a backdrop and will offer the restaurant’s complete mouthwatering menu (with fan favorites like smoked salmon pizza and spicy tuna tartare cones).

Soulmate

New Spanish Mediterranean restaurant Soulmate, features an open-air layout for dining with lush greenery and bright decor throughout. Chef Rudy Lopez’s new West Hollywood eatery perfectly combines fine dining, spirited drinks and an inviting atmosphere.