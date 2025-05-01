The Soloviev Foundation Debuts A New Exhibition

View the gallery

Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US, the next community-based art installation at Freedom Plaza, opens to the public on Thursday, May 15. Presented and sponsored by The Soloviev Foundation, visitors of all ages are invited to explore America’s founding pillars of liberty and equality through the lens of modern-day individual lived experiences. Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US offers an immersive journey through 250 years of American history, highlighting the nation’s progress, challenges and triumphs. The experience is brought to life through 41 large-scale screens that will showcase photographs and audio stories, an immersive film experience and interactive elements that come together to deepen understanding and foster meaningful connections.

“Path of Liberty is a celebration of America’s enduring ideals of liberty, equality, and unity,” says Stefan Soloviev, principal of The Soloviev Foundation and chairman of the Soloviev Group. “By showcasing personal stories from across the country, we hope to foster a deeper connection between individuals and the principles that unite us all. The Soloviev Foundation is proud to support this project, which brings together art, history, and humanity in a way that will resonate for generations to come.” Spanning over six-acres on Manhattan’s East Side from 38th to 41st Street on First Avenue, Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US has been designed by multi-specialty creative studio C&G Partners and directed by award-winning filmmaker, director and producer Daniella Vale. “Path of Liberty is not only a reflection of our nation’s history, but also a call to action—inviting each of us to reflect on the shared values that continue to shape America today,” says Michael Hershman, CEO of Soloviev Group. “Through this powerful visual experience, we aim to spark conversation and inspire solidarity.” Guests can experience Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US free of charge on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Complimentary reservations can be made on pathoflibertynyc.com, with new dates continually added and walk-ups always welcomed.