A Day In The Life: Tina Craig

In 2020, influencer Tina Chen Craig started U Beauty because of what she calls “cosmetic confusion.” Craig had tried probably every skincare brand on the market and nothing worked. “I was using 15 products a day, twice a day,” she explains. “I was tired of countless steps and dozens of products each day just to barely maintain the health of my skin. Not only was I beholden to an elaborate routine, I developed rosacea and sensitivity.” She met and decided to partner with Katie Borghese, who had been developing skincare lines for brands for 20 years, to create a simple, high-performance, efficacious and innovative product line in a clinical-grade lab in Italy known for innovative technology. And U Beauty was born. “We offer sustainable protocols that actually work and can realistically be followed with products produced in the E.U. that follow strict regulatory and ingredient exclusions,” says Craig. “Certified with Positive Luxury’s Butterfly Mark, we’re committed to producing exceptional formulas using ethically harvested, fully traceable ingredients tested for safety, purity and efficacy.” The science-backed skincare is safe and effective and utilizes proprietary Siren Capsule Technology to deliver powerful active ingredients to areas of the skin that need them with precision-accuracy—and without risk of irritation.

“Every single formula we launch fills a hole for something that doesn’t exist yet, delivers multiple benefits and improves both your routine and your skin,” Craig explains. “I’m a perfectionist by nature, and I would never release a product that’s not perfect.” The brand’s latest launch is a dewy and lightweight tinted moisturizer, The Super Tinted Hydrator, which blurs any imperfections.

Here’s how Tina Craig spends a typical day in Dallas.

7:00 a.m. I meditate every morning even if it’s only for 10-15 minutes. Cuddle with my cat (because my teen refuses to, and he’s also away at college now!)

8:00 a.m. Splash cold water on my face (never use hot water: cold, room-temperature or lukewarm only!) and wash with The Mantle Skin Conditioning Wash. It’s the only facial cleanser I have ever used in the mornings! It softens and conditions my skin for products without stripping and drying. Then I take a quick shower. I only shampoo my hair 1-2 times a week but I like to do a conditioning rinse every other day.

9:00 a.m. After the shower, I start my skincare routine with The Return Eye Concentrate (I don’t go a morning or evening without it), The Super Hydrator to seal it all in, followed by The Multimodal Defender Broad Spectrum SPF30 for all-day defense. Finally, I add The Super Tinted Hydrator if I want to even my skin tone and get a preternatural all-day glow.

10:00 a.m. I have a cup of Pique Fermente Pu’er Tea and Shore Magic Marine Collagen. I check in with Sophie, my executive assistant, on the day’s appointments and deadlines and from there, it’s non-stop. Now that my son has graduated from high school, I don’t have school pick-ups anymore. I kind of miss it.

12:00 p.m. We work remotely so my day consists of Zooms and calls with our team along with interviews, trainings, etc.

2:00 p.m. On an off day, I would meet family and friends for dim sum.

3:00 p.m. I carve out time each afternoon during to film content for retailers and our social media team.

4:30 p.m. On an off day, I’d take a long nap before sunset cocktails.

7:15 p.m. Early supper.