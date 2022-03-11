24 Hours With Photographer Gray Malin

View the gallery

Gray Malin is a fine art photographer and New York Times best-selling author whose work combines the spirit of travel, adventure and luxury. Forging his art into a larger lifestyle brand, Gray’s photography has expanded into a line of luxury products for home and travel. For years, Gray has collaborated with global brands to showcase his work in new and exciting ways. His latest endeavor is Snow Beach is a one-of-a-kind club pop-up experience now open for a limited six-weekend run ending on March 27. Operated by the team behind Aspen’s only Five-Star, Five-Diamond hotel, The Little Nell, the experience offers a new take on après-ski for the 75th anniversary ski season. The outdoor setting features beach-themed décor in an alpine environment, masterminded by Malin, bottle service and multi-course food pairings (think delicacies like caviar, Jamón Ibérico and black truffle pizza). “I was inspired to incorporate a vintage aesthetic into playful details such as the striped design of the beach cabanas and the lifeguard stands,” says Malin. “My goal was to create an immersive experience inspired by my work and pay homage to the chic après-ski culture that Aspen has perfected.”

