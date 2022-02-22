Snow Beach Opens Atop Aspen Mountain

Aspen’s hottest new “club” isn’t a private members club or located inside one of the resort town’s hottest hotels. Instead, it’s on top of Ajax Mountain. Brought to town by ASPENX, the new premium retail and experiential company conceptualized by Aspen Skiing Company, Snow Beach is a one-of-a-kind club pop-up experience now open for a limited six-weekend run ending on March 27. Operated by the team behind Aspen’s only Five-Star, Five-Diamond hotel, The Little Nell, the experience offers a new take on après-ski for the 75th anniversary ski season.

The outdoor setting features beach-themed décor in an alpine environment, masterminded by photographer creative director Gray Malin, bottle service and multi-course food pairings (think delicacies like caviar, Jamón Ibérico and black truffle pizza). “I was inspired to incorporate a vintage aesthetic into playful details such as the striped design of the beach cabanas and the lifeguard stands,” says Malin. “My goal was to create an immersive experience inspired by my work and pay homage to the chic après-ski culture that Aspen has perfected.”

Snow Beach will feature sun-filled sweeping views of the Elk Mountains including Highland Bowl along with live DJ sets, custom cabanas and chairs, a lifeguard stand and snow games. “We are continually pushing ourselves to innovate and think differently at ASPENX, and this unique seaside-meets-slopeside inspired design is a great way to elevate the après-ski experience,” says Aspen Skiing Company and The Little Nell‘s Paula Crown. Tickets for Snow Beach can be purchased on ASPENX.com.