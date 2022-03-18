Hideaway Changes the Game at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena

Despite the growth of private clubs and exclusive experiences within large venues around the country, there’s still ample untapped potential to innovate. Hideaway at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles is shifting this paradigm. A project envisioned by entertainment and hospitality entrepreneur Matt Ampolsky, and operated by Granted, an experiential ticketing and events platform based in Santa Monica of which he is co-founder, Hideaway is now ready for its official close up. Ampolsky tapped Anthony W. Design to dream up a multi-million dollar decor scheme custom built by Barrett Building Co., jettisoning the uninspiring airport lounge aesthetics of live entertainment venue private boxes. Instead, ticket holders who register for the wait list via Granted watch the game or concert from the luxury of what had been two suites that have been combined into a 660-square-foot immersive environment.

“From the beginning, our designer Tony Williams and I wanted to create an unmatched suite experience,” Ampolsky says. “We want guests and patrons to feel completely transported. From the ‘fireplace’ to the private DJ booth, we are redefining what it means to enter a luxury suite and taking that concept to the next level.” Bespoke paneling details, Gucci wallpaper, chesterfield-style sofas, a vintage Zoltar fortune telling machine, the aforementioned steam-powered fireplace and custom DJ booth adjacent to the nero marquina-clad bar make for a private club-like vibe that’s still close to the action on the court or stage. The Granted and Hideaway team seeks to “inject something new” into arenas of a certain age, notes Granted CEO and co-founder Shayma Hesari, also noting this type of transformation at Crypo.com Arena can serve as a model and catalyst for other venues.