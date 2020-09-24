Erin & Sara Foster Team Up With Joe’s

Erin and Sara Foster have taken their personal styles and merged to create a capsule collection for Joe’s Jeans. The collection includes each of the sister’s favorite denim styles from Joe’s. The Erin, which is a high rise straight, and The Sara, which is a super high rise skinny.

“Creating this collaboration with Joe’s Jeans has been such a fulfilling partnership. We align on wanting to give women great quality, easy to wear clothes that we would wear ourselves and wish we had. We’ve been deeply involved in the creation and design, and are so proud of what we are launching. We all hope we’re the favorite daughter. Luckily for me, I am,” Erin says jokingly.

In addition to denim, the sisters have designed their versions of the ‘perfect cargo pant’ and a cozy cashmere crewneck sweater. The sweater has been embroidered with Erin and Sara’s famous slogan, “Favorite Daughter.”

“Favorite Daughter for Joe’s” will include a limited edition election t-shirt and $10 from every shirt sold will support vote.org.

This collection will range from $45 to $298. Head to joesjeans.com to shop the “Favorite Daughter” sweaters. The remainder of the capsule collection will be available for purchase on October 1 at joesjeans.com.