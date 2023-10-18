DuJour Navigation

Mark Rothko "No. 21" (1949)

A Major Mark Rothko Exhibition Opens in Paris

The first retrospective dedicated to the Russian-born American abstract painter in France since 1999 opens at the Fondation Louis Vuitton on October 18

The Fondation Louis Vuitton will present the first retrospective in France dedicated to Mark Rothko (1903-1970) since the exhibition held at the musée d’Art moderne de la Ville de Paris in 1999. The exhibition, which opens to the public on October 18, brings together some 115 works from the largest international institutional and private collections, including the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., the artist’s family and the Tate Gallery in London. Displayed chronologically across the Fondation’s spaces, the exhibition traces the artist’s entire career, beginning with his earliest figurative paintings and ending with the abstract works that he is most known for.

Mark Rothko "Light Cloud, Dark Cloud" (1957)

“Light Cloud, Dark Cloud” (1957) © 1998 Kate Rothko Prizel & Christopher Rothko – Adagp, Paris, 2023

Mark Rothko "No. 14" (1960-2)

“No. 14” (1960-2)© 1998 Kate Rothko Prizel & Christopher Rothko – Adagp, Paris, 2023

Mark Rothko "The Ochre (Ochre, Red on Red)" (1954-2)

“The Ochre (Ochre, Red on Red)” (1954-2) © 1998 Kate Rothko Prizel & Christopher Rothko – Adagp, Paris, 2023

