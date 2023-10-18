A Major Mark Rothko Exhibition Opens in Paris

The Fondation Louis Vuitton will present the first retrospective in France dedicated to Mark Rothko (1903-1970) since the exhibition held at the musée d’Art moderne de la Ville de Paris in 1999. The exhibition, which opens to the public on October 18, brings together some 115 works from the largest international institutional and private collections, including the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., the artist’s family and the Tate Gallery in London. Displayed chronologically across the Fondation’s spaces, the exhibition traces the artist’s entire career, beginning with his earliest figurative paintings and ending with the abstract works that he is most known for.