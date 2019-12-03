Exclusive Song Premiere: “Footwork” by BOII

With a sound that cannot be placed in just one box, but rather weaves throughout a number of genres, the duo that is BOII creates explosive music with an engaging narrative. BOII is made up of music producer Joshua Hoisington and singer-songwriter Adam Welsh. The two have been on tour with powerhouse duo SOFI TUKKER since November of this year and will finish up that string of supporting dates in Brussels, Belgium on December 10. BOII tends to create bold electronica-meets-pop music with a vibrant energy while featuring lyrics with more introspective concepts regarding life and love.

Their newest single is the first single off their forthcoming debut EP slated for release in early 2020. Of “Footwork,” singer Welsh says, “[The song] has a lot of personal resonance because it’s partially about my wife. We were texting long distance when I was in New York writing the song. We finally went on our first date when I got back to London and now we’re married!”

Listen to “Footwork” by BOII below.

Main photo courtesy: Alex Hutchinson