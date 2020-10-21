Artful Interiors That Will Inspire Stylish Living

Norman Foster

On the French Riviera’s Cap Ferrat, Pritzker Prize-winning British architect Norman Foster and his wife Elena have transformed a 1950s structure into a showstopping seven-story retreat. Appropriately named La Voile (“The Sail”), the airy residence’s form is enhanced by a cable-supported stretched canvas that shades the pool and balconies. A colossal textured mud wall work by British land artist Richard Long looks monumental against the space’s futuristic white surfaces.

Gianni Versace

The opulence and extravagance of Gianni Versace’s former Ocean Drive mansion is still in full effect at Villa Casa Casuarina, which has been turned into a five-star hotel in Miami. The late Italian fashion designer spared no expense in upgrading the 1930s home with lavish gardens and over-the-top classical details, including baroque furnishings, fountains, rotundas and tiled courtyards.

Faye Toogood

At the London address of artist and design master Faye Toogood and her journalist husband, Matt Gibberd, you’ll find a modernist oasis with a breezy, minimalist vibe. The couple restored the 1960s Highgate house, which was designed by Swiss architect Walter Segal, featuring pine cladding, soft felt cupboards and original brick walls.

Phaidon’s Life Meets Art is available now.