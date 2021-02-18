Visit Dante’s New Pop-Up: The Snow Lodge in Aspen

New York City-based bar and restaurant Dante has taken over The Snow Lodge in Aspen for the winter season. Located at the base of Ajax Mountain, Dante at The Snow Lodge delivers the ultimate après-ski experience, featuring a chic, retro ski-designed restaurant and outdoor patio with scenic seating and fire pits, as well as live music, shops and wellness programming. “You couldn’t ask for a better spot when you come off the mountain for a cocktail,” says Dante’s co-owner Linden Pride. Breakfast and lunch and an après-ski cocktail hour menu mirrors the offerings at their downtown two New York City locations, with all available for take-out and delivery through the Dante App. “We developed a dedicated menu of hot cocktails for outdoor dining with drinks such as our Hot Smoked Toddy, Hot Buttered Rum, Spiked Coffee and more,” says Pride. “We’ve also brought over our most popular dishes like our pappardelle all’ragu with wild boar, which is perfect after a big day of skiing.”

The Aspen crowd has been eating it up so far and the Dante owners are already thinking about how to stay longer in the mountain town. “We’ve been exploring ways to expand into the Aspen market for some time, and when the opportunity arose to partner with The Snow Lodge, we were so happy everything came together and we were able to make it work,” explains Pride.