Room Request! Odera Tinos, Autograph Collection

Those in the know often spend their summer vacation at one of the fancy resorts in Mykonos. But those really in the know take a boat to a much calmer, much lower-key island 20 minutes away by boat called Tinos. (Or a two-hour ferry from Athens.) Now those really, really in the know can stay at the Odera Tinos, Autograph Collection, an authentically chic, beachside retreat which enjoyed its first season this past summer as part of the Autograph Collection. (So far Odera is only open from May through early fall.) Nestled above Vourni beach, all 77 guest rooms and suites have Aegean Sea views; some even have their own plunge pools. But you’ll never feel crowded at this homey resort, whether at the expansive beach club accessible by short walking path or buggy, at the holistic O Wellness Center, taking an Odera-specific candle-making class or at Eos Bar & Restaurant, the in-house restaurant offering simple Greek dishes and lobster risotto. But remember, this is an under-the-radar spot, at least for now. Tinos is known for its tiny villages, its quaint restaurants, its family-oriented emphasis on faith and religion. In fact, popular excursions include a small heritage museum devoted to marble crafts and a local church that some climb to on their knees in hopes of a miracle. One miracle for Tinos and the Odera will be if the magic can remain even as more and more tourists no doubt travel to this hidden gem.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Ioannis Liakopoulos, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Signature Suite, Private Pool, 105

What makes it so special?

Our Signature Suite is nestled at the heart of the bay, offering breathtaking sea views. Its secluded location ensures unmatched privacy, creating a peaceful retreat like no other. The best part? Waking up in the morning, drawing the electric curtains, and being greeted by the magnificent panorama of the sea right outside your patio.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

From € 715

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The restaurant’s tables, made from Tinos green marble, present a harmonious blend of colors and patterns. Its captivating allure lies in its ability to fuse the serenity of deep greens with the vivacity of contrasting veins, culminating in a masterpiece that encapsulates the essence of its Greek origins.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Upon entering the hotel, guests are enveloped in our signature fragrance, derived from our bespoke candles, which imparts a sense of calm and tranquility. To elevate the experience, our bar team crafts a bespoke non-alcoholic cocktail, designed to delight the senses and complement the serene ambiance of Odera.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Odera Residence Suite, 213, which uniquely designed to blend luxury with nature. Its elevated position offers unmatched views of the bay and magnificent sunsets. Along with its distinctive architecture, the suite boasts a private pool and a luxurious bathtub, allowing guests to unwind in style while enjoying the breathtaking scenery.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Its prime location in Vourni, featuring an exclusive, secluded beach that is well protected from the northern meltemia winds. Just a 15-minute drive from the port, it offers easy access to Tinos’ charming villages, providing an ideal blend of tranquility and convenience for exploring the island’s natural beauty and culture.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

“Odera” means an “ode to the wind” and with the inspiration of ODE we created the story of the logo: The five lines of a stave, where music (the ode) is written, symbolize the wind (aera). The top line curves like the wind at its strongest, while the lines below grow calmer, leading to a straight line at the base. It is here, amidst total tranquility and peace, where guests find their Odera seeking serenity among the strong Aegean winds.