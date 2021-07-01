Avra Miami Estiatorio

For a luxurious dining experience that perfectly marries the laid-back energy of a picturesque taverna along Greece’s coastline with the vibrancy of Sunny Isles Beach, the new Avra Miami Estiatorio is bound to be your favorite dinner spot this summer. Hospitality and real estate powerhouses Avra Group and The Estates at Acqualina teamed up to develop the concept, making Avra Miami Estiatorio the fourth Avra restaurant in the U.S. The 10,000-square-foot Greek eatery boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, chic marble finishes, crisp white accents and waterfront views that will easily transport diners to a faraway Greek island oasis. Avra Miami’s seafood-focused menu boasts fresh ingredients sourced from Greek fishermen that will be flown to Miami daily.

ZZ’s Sushi Bar

Following the debut of Carbone Miami earlier this year, global hospitality group Major Food Group is continuing the trend of bringing New York establishments into the Miami restaurant scene with the opening of ZZ’s Sushi Bar. The new Japanese restaurant and membership club located in the Design District serves was designed by longtime MFG collaborator Ken Fulk. The sushi bar features a custom marble sushi counter, sleek private bar and lounge, outdoor cigar lounge and backgammon terrace. The two-floor restaurant will have the largest offering of Wagyu beef in the United States, along with an impressive menu curated by chefs Masa Ito and Kevin Kim that will feature a number of ZZ’s classics, as well as dishes created specifically for Miami. Specialties include steaks cooked over custom-built charcoal grills, handmade lobster dumplings, innovative sushi rolls and a signature caviar temaki.

The Oasis

A colorful new outdoor venue in Miami is bringing the flavors of New York City flavor to Wynwood. The Oasis will offer six dining options, including New York restaurants Alidoro and Prince Street Pizza, as well as an indoor/outdoor cocktail lounge, a stage for live performances, private dining room and much more. Beyond the Instagram-worthy floral archway welcoming visitors, the 35,000-square-foot venue is open-air, with a variety of cuisines on offer. The space will be home to a number of retailers, a fitness studio and even Spotify’s Miami headquarters, all amplifying the buzzy energy of the area.

Uchi Miami

Austin, Texas-based and James Beard Award-winning restaurant group Hai Hospitality has opened Uchi Miami in Wynwood. The one-of-a-kind art installation that welcomes guests was built in collaboration between DRM Custom Masonry, AWN architecture woodworking, and local artist and sculptor Vas Bets. The result is a massive steel structure lined with floor-to-ceiling cinder blocks that are connected by hand-woven rope. Chef Edward Sura created Uchi Miami’s menu with a spotlight on delicious sushi and sashimi as well as other authentic Japanese dishes. The restaurant’s daily happy hour features a selection of shareable plates such as yuca frites and hamachi and a refreshing craft cocktail list including many with Japanese spirits (the Shiro Ryu is a crowd-pleaser made with green tea-infused vodka, coconut, Thai basil, pandan leaf and matcha).