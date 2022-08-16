Discover Luxurious New Hotels in Chicago

Waldorf Astoria Chicago

The Waldorf Astoria Chicago has reemerged from a top-down renovation, led by Chicago-based hospitality design and architecture firm KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group, who first designed the interiors in 2009. With a refreshed lobby, lounge, dining spaces and guest rooms, the reimagined Chicago mainstay combines modern amenities and luxurious details with a timeless flare. “With grander accommodations, new dining settings and the return of a beloved Chicago cocktail lounge, Waldorf Astoria Chicago will sit at the epicenter of a quintessential Gold Coast experience,” says Ari Glass, the head of real estate at Mansueto Office, which owns the property. The guest rooms and suites boast Coco Chanel-inspired redesigns, with Parisian accents in the form of black and white color palettes, polished wood flooring, lavish mirrors and furnishings, dramatic floral headboards and more. The Presidential Suite will offer guests superior luxuries and an exclusive fitness room with a Peloton bike s , Echelon Mirror, hydro rower and other state-of-the-art wellness equipment for private in-room use. A major highlight of the hotel’s renovation includes the return of Bernard’s, a chic cocktail bar infused with a new design featuring rich colors, tweeds from the Scottish Highlands and equestrian details.

The LaSalle Chicago, Autograph Collection

The LaSalle Chicago, Autograph Collection, situated in the heart of the Financial District, offers spacious rooms (averaging 430 square feet) oversized Calacatta marble bathrooms with luxurious walk-in showers and a fitness center with TechnoGym equipment and Peloton bikes.