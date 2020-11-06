Visit Our Favorite New Hotspots in Las Vegas

Where to Shop:

On the heels of the debut of its women’s store at the Bellagio, Louis Vuitton has opened a men’s store in the resort and casino. Past the strikingly modern façade, shoppers are greeted with walls of leather goods. The store’s broad wood ceiling dips in the center to highlight travel, a key to Louis Vuitton’s rich heritage and spirit, then soars into a gallery area lined with a grand display of shoes and ready-to-wear items. Guests with private client appointments have special access to an outdoor terrace filled with native desert palms, where they can view the famous Bellagio fountain show.

Joining the roster of luxury fashion brands like Celine, Breitling and Off-White, French fashion house Balenciaga has made Wynn Las Vegas its new home. The boutique offers both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear clothing and accessories that are perfect for a night out on the town.

Where to Eat:

Spritz Restaurant & Bar at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the newest concept by 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, providing a calm oasis for those looking to escape the madness of Sin City. An Italian Riviera–inspired rooftop poolside café at the famed luxury resort, Spritz offers guests an elevated poolside dining experience for breakfast and lunch, along with an innovative bar menu featuring handcrafted cocktails, refreshing slushies and a signature spritz program. Healthful dishes include a crudités and edamame board and a Skuna Bay salmon poke bowl with cilantro brown rice and a chili citrus vinaigrette.

What to Do:

At the Nevada Museum of Art in downtown Reno, The World Stage exhibition boasts a world-class collection of contemporary works from collector Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation.

On view through February 7, 2021, are 90 important pieces from 34 renowned American artists, including rising stars like Kehinde Wiley and Mickalene Thomas, as well as prominent names such as Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg.