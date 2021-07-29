Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, the original digital art event that has captivated audiences around the globe, will be open to Houstonians on August 12. Designed by famed creative director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi and featuring a soundtrack by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, the imaginative showcase allows visitors to step inside the legendary masterpieces of the post-impressionist painter to view his art from an entirely new and groundbreaking perspective. Using state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling and world-class animation, van Gogh’s dreams vividly come to life with moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail and color.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

On view from June 27 through September 19 at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the exhibition Monet to Matisse: Impressionism to Modernism from the Bemberg Foundation honors the extraordinary art collection of late philanthropist Georges Bemberg, which is housed in the South of France at the Renaissance Hôtel d’Assézat in Toulouse. Visitors can expect to see nearly 90 paintings and works on paper illustrating the progression of French painting movements ranging from impressionism and post-impressionism to symbolism and fauvism. The greatest French artists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries will be on display, including Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, Paul Cézanne, Henri Fantin-Latour and Paul Gauguin. “Georges Bemberg followed his keen eye and personal enthusiasm for French painting when assembling this magnificent collection,” says the museum’s director, Gary Tinterow. “It’s a privilege to be one of the few venues in the world to share these exceptional works and introduce visitors to Mr. Bemberg’s artistic approach to collecting.”