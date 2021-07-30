Hotel Drover

Hotel Drover, marked by a memorable neon cowboy light installation courtesy of Austin artist Evan Voyles, is a new luxury Autograph Collection hotel in downtown Fort Worth with big Texas charm. Situated along Marine Creek in the Stockyards National Historic District, the rustic-luxe Hotel Drover serves as the anchor of new development project Mule Alley. Embodying a modern hacienda design, the 200-room property is brimming with unique features including the lobby’s beautiful bronze-and-steel drover by John Lopez Studio, steel antler chandeliers, cowhide chairs and a two-story library filled with Texas-inspired books. The backyard, teeming with flora such as magnolia trees, agave plants and saguaro cacti, is a social retreat outfitted with a pool, hot tub, private cabanas, firepits and a stage for live music.

The RealReal

Founded in 2011 by tech veteran Julie Wainwright, The RealReal has transformed into the largest online marketplace for authenticated consigned luxury goods, including fine jewelry and watches, women’s and men’s fashion, home items, fine art and products for kids. Its newest brick-and-mortar location, on Knox Street, also offers two consignment offices for easy drop-offs.

Firestone & Robertson Distilling

Firestone & Robertson Distilling, the artisan whiskey makers of TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon based in Fort Worth, have launched the first Bottled-in-Bond Texas bourbon, a single-barrel expression of TX Straight Bourbon. Following a process of dedication, innovation and patience, the Bottled-in-Bond rule dates back to 1897, when Congress first provided the regulations. A product achieves the label only when the alcohol is produced by one master distiller at one distillery within one season. Additionally, the alcohol must be aged in charred oak barrels for at least four years and bottled at 100 proof in the United States.